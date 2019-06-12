School is out, the temperature is rising and summer is upon us! At the Town of Marana, we look forward to the summer months because there is so much to do in our community.
Celebrate our nation’s birthday this Fourth of July at Marana’s Star Spangled Spectacular. This annual event at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park (7548 N. Silverbell Road) has become a regional draw, attracting thousands of people from around the community and beyond.
Because of the large crowds, we have been working hard to create a safe environment for everyone. This year, the entirety of the park will be fenced, and members of the public will enter through designated entrances. With the exception of diaper bags, a clear bag rule has been instated, and bag checks will be conducted upon entry.
We are excited about our line-up of entertainment. Our musical acts span a wide variety of genres, including country, pop, ’90s alternative, grunge and classic rock. To learn more about our musical attractions and much more, visit our website at MaranaEvents.com.
In addition to our signature events, we love providing smaller community experiences to our residents. We have three free movie showings throughout the summer, including “A Wrinkle in Time” this Saturday, June 15, and “A Dog’s Way Home” on July 20. Both events will be held at the Ora Mae Harn Park pool (13250 N. Lon Adams Road). On Aug. 17, we move from the pool to the Marana Heritage River Park Splash Pad (12375 N. Heritage Park Drive) for a showing of “Hotel Transylvania.”
The pool at Ora Mae Harn Park, the Marana Heritage River Park Splash Pad and the Crossroads at Silverbell District Park Splash Pad are open every day for the summer, and all three amenities are free of charge.
Our events aren’t just about entertainment. We also encourage civic engagement. On June 19 and 20, we will hold our “Make Marana 2040 General Plan Update” community open houses. These open houses provide opportunities for the public to review the draft of the Make Marana 2040 General Plan and provide feedback. Community input is an essential part of developing a plan that serves our community. To learn more, visit MakeMarana2040.com
Our Animal Services Division has much to offer during these summer months, including free microchip clinics. We are partnering with No Kill Pima County for a free microchip clinic on Saturday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Marana Community Center (13250 N. Lon Adams Road.)
Marana Parks and Recreation has a wide variety of programs for every age and interest. There are several camp options, including art camps, horse camps and sports camps. Teens looking for something to do during the day should check out our “Teen Extreme Day Camp Adventures.” Participants get to attend trips to a Diamondbacks game, Big Surf Waterpark, and Arizona Zipline Adventures.
We have day trips for our seniors as well. There are two trips left to Mt. Lemmon, and a steamboat trip on Canyon Lake. Our senior center has a wide variety of activities, including games, physical fitness classes and arts and crafts.
Are sports your thing? We have open gym for basketball and pickleball, with our pickleball league starting up in July. For our youngest residents we have the “Tots & Me Story Art” classes and the “Nature to You: Youth Garden Education Series.”
To learn more about all our recreation programs, visit MaranaAZ.gov/recreation.
It may be hot, but that doesn’t mean you have to hide inside! There is something for everyone in our community. Whether you want to hone your skills, attend a festival, or participate in civic engagement, Marana has plenty of options for you.
Jamsheed Mehta is the Marana Town Manager.
