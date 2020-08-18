A wildfire is burning southwest through the Tortolita Mountains parallel to Cochie Canyon Trail Road near the Dove Mountain area. The 2,200-acre Westridge Fire ignited on Monday, Aug. 17 and has since spread along the mountainous ridges through the desert brush.
According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, air and ground forces have responded to the fire, which threatens a few structures in the rugged terrain. The fire has increased today due to high temperatures, and fire crews are planning for additional air support to hold the fire at the roadline.
While there is some increase in activity, fire crews report they are making progress with suppression.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.