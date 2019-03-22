The Pima County Sheriff’s department is currently searching for Sara Galloway, 38, who was last seen the morning of Thursday, March 21 at her home in the 10600 Block of West Massingale Road.
According to a press release issued by PCSD, Galloway was last seen wearing a red shirt with a gray sweater and dark pants. She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Galloway’s location has been asked to immediately call 911.
Updates to this story will be made when available.
