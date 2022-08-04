Wayne Barnett, deputy director of the town of Marana’s Parks & Recreation Department, recently passed the Certified Parks and Recreation Executive (CPRE) exam, through the National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA).
He is now one of only 12 people in Arizona to obtain the prestigious certification and is one of just two people in Southern Arizona to achieve it.
CPRE establishes a national standard for managerial, administrative and executive parks and recreation professionals. The mastery-level credential focuses on practical knowledge and current real-world skills needed in today’s changing parks and recreation environment.
Barnett has been with the Town of Marana for three years. He grew up in Sierra Vista in a military family.
Obtaining the certification has been one of his goals for several years, he said. He began preparing for the three-hour exam at the beginning of this year. “It was definitely a challenge and indicative of the work I’ve been doing,” Barnett said.
The Town of Marana, he said, encourages its employees to pursue professional development.
A University of Arizona graduate, Barnett has a degree in general education with an emphasis on economics and industry. He has previously worked in parks and recreation departments in Green Valley, Austin, Texas, and with Pima County.
His first job was in high school and he was a recreation coach, teaching basketball to children in Sierra Vista.
“Marana has a good parks system and it has the potential for so much more growth,” Barnett said. “It’s a really exciting time to be out here.”
Marana’s 2020 General Plan has a strong commitment to parks and recreation. Two projects the plan proposed are in the planning stage, Barnett said. The plans include an aquatics center and a 55,000 square-foot multigenerational community center. Both will be constructed on land adjacent to the Civic Center.
Both facilities will give the department more flexibility to offer indoor programs year-round, Barnett said. Hot summer months limit outdoor activities.
“The leadership of the town has had really good foresight,” Barnett said.
The Marana Recreation & Parks Department, headed by Director Jim Conroy, has oversight of 11 parks. The master plan proposed the development of two new park districts.
The first will be built along the Twin Peaks Road corridor, between Interstate 10 and Tangerine Road. It will be known as the Twin Peak Corridor District Park and will be the first and only district park in northeast Marana.
Marana’s second new park district is proposed for the north part of town, in the area east of Interstate 10 and south of the Pima/Pinal County line.
A community sports field complex is also listed in the master plan but at present is not considered a high priority. It is proposed to be developed on land along Avra Valley Road near the Marana Airport.
With 58 employees, including maintenance and landscaping crews, the department has its hands full. A year ago, Barnett said, the department took on the city’s special events. They include Founders’ Day, Star Spangled Spectacular, the Fall Festival and the Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting.
The department offers activities for all ages, including programs for seniors. There’s pretty much something for everyone, from mountain hikes and nature walks to swimming, summer camps and flag football.
“We have a really strong team, a mix of veterans and new staff,” Barnett said of the department staff. “They work really well together.”
