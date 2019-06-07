One dead in shooting near Mountain View High School

One person died in a shooting Friday northwest of Tucson.
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, someone died in the 8000 block of North Country Home Lane, near Mountain View High School and the Crooked Tree Golf Course.
The PCSD homicide unit is actively investigating, though authorities have said the shooting was an isolated incident with no present danger.
