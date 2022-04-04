One of my duties is to serve as Pima County’s representative to the Legislative Policy Committee of the County Supervisors Association. My 14 colleagues each represent one of the other 15 counties. There are an almost equal number of Democrats and Republicans in our group.
As we have reviewed and discussed many of the so-called “election integrity” bills that have been introduced in the Arizona Legislature this year, we have decided, usually with a unanimous vote, to oppose them. Why? For the most part, they have been radical solutions in search of problems that simply do not exist.
Despite the false claims made by some of our state legislators and the self-interested rants that emanate from Mar-a-Lago, elections in Arizona and Pima County have been conducted fairly and securely. The divisions and resentments that linger after the 2020 election continue to distort and taint any discussion of elections in our state. The discredited and ridiculous “audit” of the two 2020 contests for president and U.S. Senate in Maricopa County backed by the Republican leadership of the Arizona Senate caused many of our citizens to mistakenly wonder if their ballots are safe and secure.
The four Republicans who serve on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, the Republican who currently serves as the Maricopa County Recorder and the Republican speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives have all sought to reassure the public that the 2020 election was conducted fairly and securely. Our state’s election results were certified by our Republican governor and attorney general, as well as our Democratic secretary of state. Nevertheless, without offering any credible evidence, certain legislators and 2022 candidates, goaded and supported by the former president, continue to propagate The Big Lie that the 2020 election for president was “stolen.”
The Board of Supervisors has voted to move forward with a well-conceived plan developed by the Pima County Recorder and our Elections Division to make use of “vote centers” instead of precinct-based polling places for those who wish to vote in person in primary or general elections. Arizona counties are subdivisions of the state and the Legislature granted counties the authority to make use of the vote center model more than 10 years ago, in a vote that only one legislator opposed at the time. The legislation was supported by the Republicans who then served as our governor and secretary of state.
Eleven counties have made use of vote centers since the Legislature gave them permission to do so. Pima County will become the 12th this year. The Elections Division will present a list showing the number and location of vote centers to the Board of Supervisors for our review and approval in April. We will assure that every voter in Pima County can count on a vote center being close to them. As has been the case in so many other counties, voter identification, verification and ballot counting will be conducted fairly and securely.
Some of the outlandish rhetoric in our community about the vote center model has been consistent with the nonsensical claims made by certain legislators and 2022 candidates about the conduct of our elections. The professionalism of both our county recorder and the staff in the Elections Division has been falsely impugned. As they have been in past years, elections in Pima County this year and in future years will be conducted with competence and care.
The plan for vote centers was reviewed and approved by the members of the Pima County Election Integrity Commission. One of its members, Benny White, was the Republican candidate for Pima County Recorder in 2020. He encouraged his colleagues to let “reality and facts, not assumptions and presumptions” guide their dialogue and decisions. Each of us should heed his wise counsel as we move into the 2022 election season. Our elections have been and will continue to be conducted fairly and securely.
Rex Scott represents District 1 on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.