1. Listen to country music’s first African-American superstar and Country Music Hall of Famer Charley Pride. Details: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21; Diamond Center, Desert Diamond Casino, I-19 and Pima Mine Road; $45-$75; startickets.com.
2. Take an enlightening journey through 5,000 years of culture at Shen Yun with a multi-dimensional inspiring theatrical experience. Details: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23; Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $80-$150; ticketmaster.com.
3. Listen to country singer-songwriter Michael Ray with his top Billboard Country Charts hits. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; Diamond Center, Desert Diamond Casino, I-19 and Pima Mine Road; $25-$35; startickets.com.
4. Enjoy The Chieftains – An Irish Goodbye, six-time Grammy Awards winners recognized for reinventing traditional Irish music on a contemporary and international scale. Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $40-$100; foxtucson.com.
5. Check out the NOT your grandfather’s magic show with tricks, antics, stunts, wisecracks and buffoonery at An R-Rated Magic Show with Grant Freeman. Details: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25; Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave.; $20-$36; ticketmaster.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.