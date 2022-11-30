The Pima College women’s basketball team held its second In Honor of Indigenous Peoples game on Nov. 5, hosting SAGU American Indian College. It was a one-night deal, a showcase for this year’s powerhouse Pima squad, the members of which wore special uniforms in the traditional Native color of turquoise.
The game was a blowout, but it was still a cool evening. It opened with a traditional Navajo prayer, after which a woman sang the national anthem in Navajo. (It was much more interesting than the English version.) It served as a poignant reminder of the game’s importance on reservations across this country. It was also a reminder that there was a time, not that long ago, where Native basketball was celebrated at the collegiate level right here in Pima County.
Such was the case with the Tohono O’Odham Community College Jegos men’s and women’s basketball programs, teams that sprang up out of nowhere a decade ago. It led to an almost-spiritual awakening on the reservation, helped establish an identity for the school and the Nation, and then suddenly were gone like the summer storm that fails to materialize, leaving the promise of healing precipitation unfulfilled.
Every Jegos home game was an event. Tribal members came from all parts of the Nation, from the far western edge near Why to the eastern boundary of the reservation in the Tucson metropolitan area. They made the 90-minute drive from the far-northern boundary, just outside of Casa Grande, and a few would even come up from the traditional O’Odham land on the other side of the U.S.-Mexico border. (For better or worse, Mexico doesn’t recognize the concept or reality of native lands.) Most would head into Sells on Highway 86 (Ajo Way in Tucson), then turn onto Indian Road 19 by the Bashas’ to head out to Baboquivari High School in Topawa.
The parking lot at the high school was often full, with rows and rows of pickup trucks and SUVs (and only the occasional Honda Civic). The crowds filed in, individuals and entire families, old and young, city folk and ranchers. (Once, when I was coaching a high school volleyball team, we were playing a game at Baboquivari High. We had a foreign-exchange student from Germany named Eva and, looking into the stands with wide-eyed fascination, she guilelessly asked why some of the Indians were dressed like cowboys.)
For a decade, it was basketball heaven in a part of America that could use some positivity, a sense of community, and maybe a dose of shared self-worth. The men’s team, led by Tohono O’Odham hoops legend Roland Ramon, was good almost immediately. They reached the playoffs in their second year and just one year later, they fell one game short of reaching the National Championship Tournament. The women’s team started slowly but by the fourth year, they, too, were fighting for a spot in the playoffs. But now it’s been wiped away.
Back in 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, then-TOCC President Dr. Paul Robertson unilaterally decided to kill the basketball programs and replace them with cross country and wellness programs. In a press release, Robertson said, the decision was “aimed at benefiting the health and wellness of all our students. The new wellness initiative will focus on O’odham games, strength training, personal fitness, running, group exercises, aerobics, dance and intramurals.”
The decision was met with outrage throughout the Nation. If Robertson (who is not Native and so is obviously not O’Odham) were in a three-person popularity contest, he’d finish seventh. But, as (his) luck would have it, the announcement came just as the COVID-19 pandemic began raging in April. Much of the Nation, already separated by remoteness, was in lockdown and dealing with a life-or-death situation. The decision to kill basketball, which was wildly popular and served as a source of pride and inspiration throughout the Tohono O’Odham Nation, was put on the back burner.
It’s been a couple years, but many people are still upset and they want their Jegos back.
Michael Steward was the men’s basketball coach and athletic director at TOCC at the time the programs were killed off. He has since moved out of state. Nevertheless, he still holds out hope hopes that basketball will return to Tohono O’Odham Community College someday. “Basketball is just going to keep getting more and more popular on Indian reservations,” he said. “And we had something special (there). We had something that the Apaches and the Hopis and the Navajos don’t have. We had college basketball teams at a school named for and serving the Nation.”
Pima women’s coach agreed. “It was always great fun going out there and playing in front of those crowds. It was a celebration of basketball and a celebration of life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.