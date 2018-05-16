The Marana Chamber’s plans for spring and summer of 2018 include the same principles that have carried us this far: our caring and friendly culture, our willingness to think out of the box and our continued mission to be the voice of business that works to build economic growth and quality of life in our community.
Last month, The Town of Marana and the Marana Chamber collaborated in our Annual State of the Town at the Ritz-Carlton Marana. This celebration was sold out three weeks in advance to hear our Mayor, Ed Honea tell of the great news happening in Marana.
The Community & Regional Update, held April 25, included more information about upcoming projects like the large Arizona Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers at AKDHC at 3600 W. Tangerine Rd. The Hampton Inn is developing a fourth floor and is set to open the early Fall, and the HSL Property Luxury Apartments going in along the Frontage Road In the area around The Quarry Pines has gone into escrow. Although the sale of the Kroger Store proposed location at Lon Adams and Tangerine may be of concern to some, it opens that area up to multiple interested parties in the industry.
We heard from Erik Montague, the new Deputy Town Manager of the Town of Marana about the town Budget and the Strategic Plan IV. For more information, you can go to the interactive site at www.maranaaz.gov/quarterly-financial-reports.
The Parks & Recs Department, Jim Conroy, D. Tyrell McGirt and David F Herman spoke of exciting new developments and projects in all three areas of Marana. Honea Pocket Park, in North Marana, Tangerine Sky Community Park in East Marana which will include ziplines and is set to open the first week of July, and the new Splash Pad going into the Crossroads Park in Continental Ranch opening the end of July.
The trail system along the Santa Cruz is in the process of being extended so that soon, it will be open from Gladden Farms to Ina Road which will connect with the rest of The Loop system. For example, a Gladden Farms resident will be able to ride their bike to Caterpillar downtown opening this great transportation corridor. To learn more about programs, progress, events and more, go to maranaaz.gov/recreation/ and click “Notify Me” to get active.
We also welcome John Officer, a long-time active member in our community to the Marana Town Council.
We’d like to welcome our new Marana Chamber Members: Sherry Davis, Realtor, Tierra Antigua Realty; Ralph’s Moving and Storage; Bostonia Business Solutions, LLC; VIP Mortgage Inc. The Robert Hatch Team and Sonoran Oasis Landscaping.
Thanks to all our renewing members for providing the foundation that makes our community great! Remember, you can save money by investing back into your community by shopping locally, driving less and saving time.
For more information about our members, go to maranachamber.com or call 682-4314.
Ed Stolmaker is the president/CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce.
