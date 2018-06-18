In anticipation of the coming rains of monsoon season, the Town of Marana will be handing out sandbags every Tuesday morning starting June 19.
The sandbags will be available from 8a.m. to 2:30p.m. at El Rio Open Space (10050 N. Coachline Blvd) and Marana Heritage River Park (12280 N. Heritage Park Drive).
Public Works staff will be on hand to help load the sandbags into Marana residents' vehicles, limit of 10 bags per car.
If the monsoon season proves to be severe, additional sandbag distribution dates will be added to the schedule. For more information, contact Public Works at (520)382-2536, or follow the Town of Marana on Facebook and Twitter.
