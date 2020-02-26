HSL Properties, which owns the El Conquistador resort in Oro Valley, will lease and operate the adjacent nine-hole golf course at Pusch Ridge beginning Oct. 1, thanks to a new memorandum of understanding with the Town of Oro Valley.
At their Feb. 19 town council meeting, the Oro Valley mayor and council voted unanimously to approve the memorandum, which was the product of private discussions and negotiations with HSL.
Gary Cohen, the town’s contracted attorney, told the council the memorandum provides multiple benefits to the town government.
“The current sales agreement would give HSL a year once the town were to declare a course, in this case the resort course, a discontinued facility,” Cohen said. “So, we would kind of be in limbo for a year, not knowing what they’re going to do. HSL is telling us right now that they’re going to lease that course and it will be effective October 1.”
Additionally, the town now has added flexibility for choosing a new golf operator. The memorandum broadened the search to include “a Golf Course Management company whose experience and expertise reasonably qualify them to operate and maintain any or all [Town of Oro Valley] golf operations.”
This piece will come in handy soon, Cohen said, because there is currently a request for proposals out for a golf management company to operate all 45 holes of golf once the current contract with Troon Privé ends in June.
Since the Town of Oro Valley included the operation of the nine-hole course in its request, HSL has the option to use the services of the chosen golf management company, on their own dime.
The memorandum also states that the Town of Oro Valley and HSL will “cooperate in good faith” regarding the shared use of any town-owned facility adjacent to the nine-hole course that is used for golf-related activities, specifically the tennis and golf reservation area of the clubhouse, as well as any tools and equipment used to operate and maintain the course.
Town Manager Mary Jacobs confirmed that this agreement will free the town of an approximate $200,000 annual subsidy for operations and maintenance of the Pusch Ridge course.
Guy Cook, the president of the El Conquistador Patio Homes HOA board, said this memorandum is a good first step in preserving the golf course that is woven throughout their neighborhood and maintaining the homeowners’ property values.
“It can be seen as a positive that an actual business has agreed to lease the course and operate it and presumably can take advantage of opportunities that are at the golf course that have not been previously maximized in terms of hours of use, marketing and opening the shuttered pro shop,” Cook said. “There are a lot of opportunities for greater use of the town asset and when you put it in the hands of a business that has already shown what they can do with restoring the resort, I see that as a positive.”
After HSL finalizes its business plan on how to operate the course, Cook expects the company to reach out to the homeowners and other stakeholders for collaboration.
“I’m just pleased that we’re able to bring this document in its completed form forward and have this public discussion,” council member Melanie Barrett said during the meeting. “And I hope people understand that these things don't come from nowhere and it's required quite a bit of work, especially on the part of our staff.”
