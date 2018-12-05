The Marana Chamber continues its mission to be the voice of business that works to build economic growth and quality of life in our community.
The Marana Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the appointment of Audra Winters as its new President/CEO. She will be replacing me as I step down after 15 years on the job. Winters’ first day is Feb. 4.
“What a great honor it is to be chosen as the new Marana Chamber President/CEO,” Winters said. “I am so excited about moving to Marana and becoming a part of the community and leading the Chamber.”
Marana Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chair Thom Cope said the board of directors could not be more pleased to have Audra become its new CEO.
“She is accomplished, experienced and will be a valuable addition and leader in the Marana business community,” Cope said.
The chamber started off our November with a “Powerful Goal Setting for Success Lunch & Learn” with Wanda Baader from Strategize Your Success. We got a fun jump-start on 2019.
Celebrating the Grand Re-Opening of the McDonald’s at 3830 West Ina Road (at Thornydale), Council Member Dave Bowen, spoke for the Town of Marana. This is Chuck and Gloria Gray’s fourth McDonalds in Marana.
Chamber member Clothes Encounters’ ribbon cutting was hosted by Mathnasium, and included an interesting demonstration on how to stretch your wardrobe using accessories.
On Nov. 14, we joined the Town of Marana at the Dedication Ceremony for the new Marana Police Facility. Police Chief Terry Rozema thanked the team of professionals and stakeholders that built this state-of-the-art facility into the gem that it is for our community. Tours were led through the entire complex building. The Town of Marana Council had voted to add a half-cent tax to get this building finished and declared that, now that it is paid for, the tax will end January of 2019. Proving that Marana knows how to get things done!
The town continued their steady growth with 63 single-family home starts in October.
We held our Annual Business Exchange Nov. 15. This is a program that pairs business owners with the Marana schools for a morning. Eighteen companies participated, including Javier Avalos with Spectrum Ina Auto Collision.
Javier was so inspired by the Marana High School teacher Ken Webb, who runs the automotive and welding program, that he offered a scholarship.
“The local auto industry is supported by the high level of craftmanship in this curriculum,” Webb said. “It is overwhelmingly well-received.”
The business leaders and principals culminated their day with a luncheon hosted by Mathnasium, and owner Devi Paolillo. Many enduring partnerships have been formed over the years at this annual event.
T-Mobile Mobile One, LLC held their Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Nov. 16 at 3951 W. Ina Road. We learned about new technology while eating delicious Sonoran Dogs.
The Hampton Inn & Suites are holding their Grand Opening Dec. 20. Our community has been looking forward to this for a long time. Welcome!
We’d also like to welcome our new Marana Chamber Members, The Watermark at Continental, More Than A Bed, Xcentech Computers, LLC., El Design Studio, Third From The Right- Talent Agency, T-Mobile-Mobile One, LLC, Roadrunner Coffee Co and Freedom Trail Financial at Dove Mountain.
Thanks to all our renewing members for providing the foundation that makes our community great! For more information about our members, go to maranachamber.com or call 682-4314.
Ed Stolmaker is the president and CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce.
