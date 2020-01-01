Last week, the Tucson Local Media editorial team took a look back at the biggest stories to grace our pages in 2019, including Oro Valley’s decision to maintain 36 holes of municipal golf, the Ina Road Interchange reopening at Interstate 10 and Supervisor Ally Miller’s decision to not seek another term.
As is tradition, the reporting team of Kathleen Kunz, Jamie Verwys, Jeff Gardner and myself have been hard at work compiling a list of what’s ahead for 2020.
This week we lay out the biggest stories we expect to cover in the towns of Marana and Oro Valley this year. Next week’s edition will feature a look ahead at Pima County’s future, and a sneak preview of the many elected offices up for grabs.
—Logan Burtch-Buus
Managing Editor
Marana
As it reaches a population of 50,000 residents, the Town of Marana will see new construction and transportation projects, as well as elections for mayor and town council. Here’s a list of some Marana developments to look out for this year:
Construction of two new water treatment facilities is expected to wrap this summer, with the sites becoming operational in fall 2020. The two sites, one in Picture Rocks and one in the Airline/Lambert area, are being built to “destroy or significantly reduce levels of 1,4-dioxane and perfluorinated compounds” in the groundwater. These are being built in response to the discovery of these animal carcinogens being found at above EPA health advisory levels in two Marana water systems: the Picture Rocks (Continental Reserve area) system and the Airline/Lambert (Saguaro Bloom area) system.
The chemicals contaminated three wells north of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, and seven in Marana’s residential areas. The Town of Marana is constructing the two facilities with the help of a $15 million loan from the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona. The Picture Rocks facility is expected to cost upwards of $8.2 million, and the Airline/Lambert facility upwards of $6.8 million. The Town of Marana and City of Tucson are also currently involved in a lawsuit against several companies that produced the chemicals.
Marana’s proposed downtown, now home to the Marana Town Hall as well a McDonalds and Circle K at the Marana Road exit off Interstate 10, will see new development, including a building that will be home to a Bisbee Breakfast Club and a Chuy’s Mesquite Broiler, as well as other restaurants and café. A new Jack-in-the-Box is planned located adjacent to the La Tumbleweed Bar on Sandario Road.
Marana will also install a public art piece on a new roundabout at Sandario Road and Marana Main Street. The metal piece, titled “Horse & Rider,” will be the work of local artist Trevor O’Tool, who the town has previously commissioned on other public art pieces, such as the “The Deer at Tangerine Sky Park.” The new art installation is funded by a grant from the Transportation Art by Youth Program backed by the Pima Association of Governments.
While more of the focus will be on the presidential election in 2020, Marana will have a local election with three incumbents’ terms ending: Mayor Ed Honea, and council members Roxanne Ziegler and Dave Bowen.
Honea will seek reelection, while Ziegler and Bowen could not be reached for comment.
The Town of Marana is seeking input for its Parks and Recreation master plan. Through March 1, the public can take part in a 19-question online survey or attend community meetings to read and provide suggestions for the master plan. The 10-year master plan is designed to account for the community’s changing recreation habits and needs, including preferred trails and pet facilities. With the public feedback, the Parks and Recreation department will also be able to keep track of the needs of different neighborhoods and community demographics.
According to the Parks and Recreation department, the plan will account for nature preserves, trails, and special use facilities like splash pads and community centers. Community meetings for the master plan take place Jan. 23 at Wheeler Taft Abbett Library, Jan. 29 at Dove Mountain K-8 C-STEM, and Feb. 6 at the Town of Marana Police Department. To provide feedback on the plan, visit maranaaz.gov/parksrecmasterplan.
Oro Valley
January marks the close of the first full year in office for the town’s new mayor and councilmembers. What began on a light note of cooperation has slowly turned sour for the seven-member dais as disagreements go public over the town-owned golf courses, the search for the next police chief and planning for the town’s future. Here’s what to keep an eye on this year.
Following several angry remarks delivered by residents at public meetings, a recall effort is off the ground once again in Oro Valley. As previously reported by Tucson Local Media, Cañada Hills resident Thomas Plantz filed a recall petition for Mayor Joe Winfield and council member Melanie Barrett on Oct. 22, 2019.
For the initiative to be placed on the 2020 ballot, Plantz will need to turn in 3,952 valid signatures in support of recalling Winfield and 3,668 valid signatures in support of recalling Barrett by Feb. 19.
The effort was launched after Winfield and Barrett supported funding future golf course improvements on a pay-as-you-go basis and selecting an internal/external search for the town’s next police chief. Local community organization Oro Valley Thrives is promoting the recall effort and collecting signatures.
The search to replace Oro Valley Police Chief Daniel Sharp, who’s served in the position for 20 years, began last summer after council after council voted for an internal/external search. The vote went against Sharp and two police organizations’ recommendations for a strictly internal search, which would only look to promote candidates from within the department.
The Town of Oro Valley calculated an internal candidate-only recruitment for police chief would last two to three months, with a preliminary cost estimate of up to $4,500. A process considering internal and external candidates would require involving an executive search firm, and is estimated to last three to six months, with a cost estimate of up to $50,000.
Winfield and Barrett voted for the internal and external search alongside council members Josh Nicolson and Joyce Jones-Ivey. Council members Rhonda Piña, Steve Solomon and Bill Rodman voted against the decision in favor of an internal-only search.
Several longtime members of the department submitted their names for consideration, and a decision is expected before Sharp ends his tour of duty Feb. 21, 2020.
As for the future of the council itself, Piña, Rodman and Solomon are all completing their first full terms of office. Piña has already announced she’ll seek the District 1 seat on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, while Rodman and Solomon haven’t yet declared whether they will seek another term on the town council.
While the council members are deciding their future on the dais, town staff are busy collecting information on the town’s parks and recreation amenities in order to create a new needs assessment and master plan.
Such an endeavor was brought up on the council’s strategic plan last year, though parks and recreation director Kristy Diaz-Trahan said the department has been interested in developing a new plan for “quite some time.”
According to Diaz-Trahan, the last department-wide master plan was completed in the late ’80s.
“In order for us to develop and deploy programs, events and facilities that are meeting the needs of our current and future residents, we need to have an understanding of what those needs and desires are,” she said. “At the end of the day, what we want to do is have a comprehensive, realistic and implementable plan. One that we can afford to do, to build and to deploy as well as maintain.”
To develop a needs assessment and master plan, staff will create an inventory of all parks and recreations amenities located in the town (including private parks). That data will combine with survey results and information gleaned from open house events and other sources to create a final report from council.
Diaz-Trahan said staff will then compile the data and council feedback into a five- to 10-year master plan.
“Oftentimes, master plans are huge and robust and visionary, but we can’t afford to do that—either in terms of capital or in terms of deploying the service,” Diaz-Trahan said. “What I want for our community is for them to know that the things that they are asking for and what their desires are in terms of parks and recreation… actually has a realistic ability to be done.”
More information on the process can be found online at planyourparksov.com
Outside of parks and recreation, Oro Valley staff are also hard at work on a review of the town’s Environmentally Sensitive Land Ordinance. The ESLO was approved by council in 2010 with the intent to conserve “natural, scenic, hillside, and cultural resources,” according to a 2015 overview of the ordinance.
“It was design to incentivize setting aside open space for the community to enjoy in perpetuity,” said Oro Valley Town Manager Mary Jacobs. “If you look around at the communities that were planned since its inception in 2010, you can definitely see that there’s these beautiful open spaces that have been set aside in various neighborhoods.”
Ten years after the ordinance was passed, council first discussed a review during last year’s strategic planning meeting.
According to Jacobs, no interest was expressed by council to completely overhaul or redesign the ordinance, but instead look for any “unintended consequences.”
The original ELSO process began in 2008, and over the course of two years there were two advisory committees including residents and technical experts, community forums, stakeholder meetings and public hearings used to draft the ordinance, with final adoption by town council in 2010.
Staff is currently evaluating the ordinance, with plans for community outreach in 2020.
While Oro Valley analyzes its infill development, council (and specifically Mayor Winfield) want staff to develop an “Annexation Blueprint” to help guide future decisions.
“We shouldn’t annex just for annexation’s sake,” Jacobs said. “There needs to be a vision behind it, and that’s what we hope to provide council with.”
Finally, keep an eye out for the decennial census, which for the first time can be filled out online. More than just a count of residents, the data informs revenue distribution, grant allocation and congressional and legislative districting.
And remember, if you complete your forms before April 1, no one will come knocking at your door.
