The Marana Town Council unanimously approved replacing the town’s current public safety communications system with the Pima County Wireless Integrated Network radio system, or PCWIN, joining 34 public safety organizations across the county.
Switching to PCWIN will enhance communication between the Marana Police Department and all other law enforcement and fire departments in the county. According to Marana Chief of Police Terry Rozema, who spoke to council at the March 20 meeting, there’s been a push to increase interoperability between public safety organizations ever since the terror attcks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“From a public safety standpoint, this is really kind of a no brainer for us,” he said.
MPD regularly works with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Northwest Fire District. The current system doesn’t allow MPD ease of communication with those entities, or other Southern Arizona law enforcement or fire service agencies that use PCWIN.
When MPD communicates with other jurisdictions, officers call MPD dispatch, who then call the other organizations on the phone—a process that takes time the officers don’t always have.
An example Rozema gave was MPD could be chasing a suspect that crosses into unincorporated Pima County, necessitating collaboration with Pima County Sheriff’s Department. By the time MPD conveys their location to the Sheriff’s Department, MPD officers are already in a different place, due to the time lapse.
“What is boils down to—it’s just more cumbersome,” Rozema said of the current system. “The delay in the info means inaccurate info.”
Marana is the last entity in the county to make the full change to PCWIN, which came online in 2014. They did join PCWIN as a member last May, securing 12 radios for MPD command staff to communicate with other fire and law enforcement agencies. Rozema said the move has helped, but it’s still cumbersome that police and fire personnel in the field can’t access the system.
“For them to be able to have those radios and to be able to communicate directly with the people that are responding and to communicate what it is they need and want, I think is a huge benefit to the police department, to the fire department, to the sheriff’s department and to our community—our residents,” he said.
In its four years of operation, PCWIN hasn’t has any outages or major issues, according to Technology Services Director Carl Drescher, who was involved in getting PCWIN off the ground prior to his position with Marana.
“It’s a very good, cooperative environment from all the members,” Drescher said about the collaboration of public safety organizations that use the system. “Everyone is working together for the operation of the system, planning for its future enhancements and really working together for the good of all the organizations involved.”
The town upgraded the current system in 2012. Now, coming to the end of the system’s seven-year shelf life, it would cost the town about $1.4 million for a new system that would be inoperable with PCWIN. That system would also come with a yearly $250,000 maintenance cost. The current system’s maintenance cost are $175,000 yearly.
Compare that to the costs of moving to the system that Rozema and town staff agree enhances public safety, and it really is a no brainer. To fully join PCWIN has a capital cost of $575,000 with a yearly maintenance cost of $80,000 to $100,000. These costs will be budgeted for in the fiscal year 2019 budget.
The reduction in maintenance costs would make up for the one-time capital expenditure of joining PCWIN in six year’s time.
Marana declined to join the network in 2010, when it was under construction, because they had already spent over a million dollars on the current communications system. And PCWIN wanted to use Marana’s assets if the town joined the system. This time around, no town assets will go to the PCWIN system.
“The town felt it best to use our own radio system and not commit to the PCWIN system, as it eventually wouldn’t become active until 2014,” said communications manager Vickie Hathaway in an emailed statement.
Rozema said that back then it made sense from a public-safety standpoint to switch to PCWIN, but not a financial standpoint. Now, it makes sense on both fronts.
