Marana Town Manager Jamsheed Mehta is apparently out of a job, according to a Town of Marana Special Council Meeting agenda sent out Monday, Oct.19.
The mayor and council will be voting on two options regarding Mehta’s departure—authorize a separation agreement allowing him to retire with six months salary or terminate the manager's employment for convenience.
No reason has been given for Mehta’s abrupt departure at this time.
Mehta’s severance package will cost Marana $144,579.83, which will be absorbed by the town’s 2021 budget, according to town documents. The separation agreement requires Mehta to release and waive any claims against the Town occurring on or before the effective date of the agreement.
The town manager was appointed in 2018 after filling in for previous town manager Gilbert Davidson throughout 2017, when Davidson left the town to work as Chief Operating Officer for the State of Arizona. Mehta first started at the Town of Marana in 2014.
