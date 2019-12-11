A Flowing Wells grandmother pled guilty to shooting and killing her twin grandsons on Monday, Dec. 2.
Dorothy Flood, 56, was arrested by police on Friday, April 5, after her twin autistic grandsons, aged 8, were found dead with “obvious signs of trauma” in their home. Flood, the twins’ guardian, told the police “she alone was responsible for her grandchildren’s deaths.” In a plea deal, Flood pled guilty to two counts of manslaughter.
According to court documents, on Thursday, April 4, Flood shot the boys twice each, and then attempted to kill herself by taking an “unknown quantity of prescription medication.” Northwest Fire District personnel responded to a medical call at their home on the 2400 block of West Kessler Place. Upon arrival, medical personnel found Flood unresponsive in the house. While providing medical care to her, they found the bodies of the boys with gunshot wounds to their heads and torsos.
During her arrest, police recommended she be held without bond because if she were released, “it is believed she will make another attempt on her life.”
While initially indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, Flood reached a plea deal for “recklessly caus[ing] the death” of her grandsons. The manslaughter charges carry with them statutory sentences ranging from seven to 21 years in prison. No probation is available.
The county prosecutor was Teresa Ann Miller, while Flood is represented by public defender Sarah Kostick.
The victims were identified as Jaden and Jordon Webb, who were nonverbal and severely autistic. Flood became guardian of the boys in March 2017 after their mother, Kristen Webb, died in February 2017. According to court documents, the boys’ father is unknown. Flood had no previous criminal record in Pima County. Her sentencing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27.
