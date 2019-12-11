“How many humans have had the patience to know even one saguaro?” —Gary Paul Nabhan, inscribed on a rock at Tohono Chul
We may not have known her well, but many are at least acquainted with Rancho Vistoso’s iconic crested saguaro, which fell in the wind on what was a truly black Friday after Thanksgiving.
She stood for decades on the hill coming out of Honeybee Canyon, on the south side of Rancho Vistoso Boulevard. Maybe 23 feet tall, precisely straight, with one three-foot arm about halfway up her stem. You’d hardly notice that limb, because this saguaro wore a royal crown, a clenched fist of crestate nubbins, more than a dozen, tightly woven in curving wonder. Sticking off one side of the crest was a two-foot arm, slightly curved, which gave our friend the appearance of hitchhiking, or giving a thumbs-up, or pointing to nearby majesty.
Just look around. This has been a spectacular specimen in a splendid place, atop a spine of rocky Tortolita foothill in a forest of mature saguaros, Honeybee to its west and south, a second wash to its east, and the unobstructed Catalinas big on the horizon. She has lived through tens of thousands of sunrises and sunsets, days of rain and wind, many more days of heat, some chill, springtime blooms, doves and bats and quail, and passers-by.
It’s the crested saguaro you’ve shown to family and friends, visitors to this strangely beautiful land. We authoritatively throw out the statistic of its rarity. Maybe one in 200,000 saguaros are crestate, the scientific term for this rare mutation fully illustrative of our belief, long-held by Native peoples, that each of these cacti are like each of us, singular in genetics, personality, experience, grace, strength, beauty and flaw.
Of late, the Rancho Vistoso crestate has shown signs of age. Her lower trunk has taken on the discoloration of time, and disease. And, in recent weeks, she has noticeably leaned, maybe but 10 or so degrees. Still straight as an arrow, but feeling the pull of gravity, of time, of the elements, of life.
Cyclists have used her as a measuring stick of sorts climbing northeast out of Honeybee. You speed downhill into the wash, cross the bridge, glance for water or wildlife, then begin to climb, standing on the pedals while pace fades, 30 or 40 strokes depending on the gear ratio, working at least a little harder to fend off our own lean, our own bend, our own weathering in this blessed, fleeting life. At the crestate, you re-seat, take in her magnificence, and the view, and thank your God for the opportunity to be here, now.
Now, she’s on the ground. We drove through Honeybee on Black Friday morning to show a first-time visitor our beloved desert. And the crestate. But the big wind that foreshadowed welcome rain had torn into Rancho Vistoso flora, knocking down dozens of palo verde, and heartbreakingly felling our crestate. The hand goes to the mouth in mournful sigh. She lies there, broken into pieces. Down, for eternity. Crestfallen, she, and us.
We’ll watch her body give new life to this ridge of Tortolita foothill. We’ll say we knew her, if not truly and patiently well. And we’ll stand on the pedals to climb out of Honeybee, warding off our own lean and bend and decline, pausing at the top to take in the magnificence of this place, to remember a fallen friend, and to thank our God for all of it.
We’ll imagine her thumb is up.
Dave Perry is an Oro Valley resident and president and CEO of the Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.