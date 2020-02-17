Collins 885786.jpg

“Hey I’m Collins and I’m 3 years old and have SO much energy! I LOVE treats and I LOVE to play! I’m a bouncy boy who loves to jump around, and I still have a lot to learn about manners. Bring your other dogs to meet me today and bring me home with you! Come meet me at 635 W Roger Rd or call (520) 327-6088 ext 173 for more information.”

