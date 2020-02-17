“Hey I’m Collins and I’m 3 years old and have SO much energy! I LOVE treats and I LOVE to play! I’m a bouncy boy who loves to jump around, and I still have a lot to learn about manners. Bring your other dogs to meet me today and bring me home with you! Come meet me at 635 W Roger Rd or call (520) 327-6088 ext 173 for more information.”
editor's pick spotlight top story
Adoptable Pets: Collins Needs a Home
- Humane Society of Southern Arizona
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Oro Valley considering permanent replacement for ‘home rule’
- Rosati’s Pizza to host reopening celebration next week
- Two Marana football players sign on to play college ball
- Council approves more housing in North Marana
- Local credit cards compromised in skimming fraud
- Oro Valley recall effort disappears after appointment of new police chief
- Amphi considering second-language opportunities for elementary students
- Tortolita Alliance focusing on Marana elections and spreading influence
- Oro Valley’s new police chief focused on smooth transition, maintaining department prestige
- Enjoy a unique atmosphere, local history and live music at Steam Pump Ranch
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.