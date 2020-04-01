In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Marana temporarily waived a series of fees to help keep money in residents' pockets.
The town will not collect fees on late payments, returned checks, dog licensing and late license renewals.
The change in protocol was part of Mayor Ed Honea’s fourth amendment to his emergency proclamation, which began March 17 when the town initially asked businesses to adhere to common-sense practices like social distancing.
Honea’s fourth amendment follows Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s March 30 stay-home order and the federal government’s Coronavirus guidelines.
The Town of Marana has lifted its order closing bars, gyms, and other gathering places and the order for restaurants to shift to take-out and delivery options. Instead, Honea has asked businesses and residents to instead follow Ducey’s stay-home order.
Honea’s most recent proclamation also orders the closures of all town buildings, service counters, and lobbies to remain in place through at least April 30 (when the statewide order expires).
