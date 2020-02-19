Approximately 30 acres of vacant land located south of Pima Farms Road and east of Interstate 10 are waiting to be developed into single-family residences, but a number of factors stand in the way.
The land sits within unincorporated Pima County, and real estate executive Eric Cheney wants it annexed into the Town of Marana before rezoning and developing. According to Mayor Ed Honea, the Marana Town Council has considered this parcel for annexation twice before, but were not convinced it was beneficial to the town.
Cheney, through a company called ACM Ventures LLC, proposes a residential subdivision of 120 single-family detached homes, which would equal about four homes per acre. The Make Marana 2040 General Plan designated this land for employment uses, but also allowed other uses such as residential.
The surrounding roads, water and drainage infrastructure need to be improved significantly before homes can be built on the land. ACM Ventures proposed to upgrade Pima Farms Road to a “minor collector” road and update the traffic intersection at Cerius Stravenue, as part of the rezoning. Impact fees—which would help cover costs of upgrading streets, water infrastructure and recreational amenities—would provide about $12,500 per home.
Pima County Wastewater, Tucson Electric Power and Marana Water would serve this area if it were annexed into the Town of Marana.
Keith Brann, Marana’s town engineer, said some of the property is impacted by the Tortolita Fan floodplain. I-10 and the Pacific Union Railroad act as a culvert that allows some rainwater to drain through the area, but it doesn’t drain all of it. As a result, the property is susceptible to being flooded every time it rains heavily.
Scott Schladweiler, the Marana Water Director, said there is water infrastructure directly to the north of the property, but offsite improvements would likely be necessary to deliver adequate water flow in case of a fire emergency.
Honea said this is a “really, really tough property.” He pointed out that Pima Farms Road and Cerius Stravenue are mostly county-owned roads, and the only way the property would fit into Marana’s contiguous boundary is through I-10 and the adjacent railroad tracks.
“Cerius may be the worst road the county has,” Honea said. “It was absolutely beat to death when Ina was closed because everybody used it to go through Pima Farms and around. I personally don’t see any advantage to us annexing this property. I just think it ends up being a really tough thing for us.”
Council member Jon Post saw the project as an opportunity to get the two poor roads near the town’s boundaries fixed. He and Honea agreed it is unlikely that the county will fix the problem on its own anytime soon.
Post also proposed main access to the residential development be placed at Cerius Stravenue rather than Pima Farms Road. He figured residents would likely access the site from Cerius via Cortaro Road because there is a traffic light at that intersection.
To fix the road quality and improve the drainage, Post envisions a possible intergovernmental agreement between Marana and Pima County, along with funds from the developer, to get the project finished. He said getting these two roads fixed was crucial to Marana accepting the parcel into the town’s boundaries.
“Otherwise, I don’t see it working,” Post said.
The council is laser-focused on getting a guarantee that the two roads will be fixed, because they have previously seen a developer not pay for road repairs, and the town ends up on the hook. Post said residents who move in will get tired of the poor-quality roads next to their homes, and consequently will come to council meetings to complain about it.
Honea expressed similar sentiments.
“Pima Farms floods every time we get a good rain and the county shuts it down,” he said. “I have driven through Cerius in six inches of water. If our citizens are trapped in there during heavy rains, they’re not going to knock on your door, they’re going to knock on mine.”
Jim Portner, ACM Ventures’ consultant on the project, said the property owner is already assuming the cost of improving Pima Farms Road and upgrading the water infrastructure, but they will also look into more extensive improvements in the area from a “cost-benefit analysis standpoint.”
“A project can only take on so much and still, in the end, pencil,” he told the council. “We don’t know exactly where that break point is.”
Honea said he doesn’t believe the project is big enough to generate enough revenue to fix Cerius Stravenue or even Pima Farms Road.
Portner said they are already in discussions with Pima County over the deficiencies regarding drainage and pavement quality, since they have other pending development projects in the same area.
Post said if they can fix those streets, the council would “look more favorably” at their annexation proposal.
Council member Dave Bowen said they need to start working out a plan before annexation is even on the table.
“I understand your desire to have us welcome you in and find answers later, but we can’t work that way,” Bowen said.
The council voted 5-1 to allow ACM Ventures to work with town staff to find out what the exact costs of these improvements are and who is going to pay for them. Council member Patti Comerford cast the only dissenting vote.
“I think councilmember Comerford and I are on the same page, I don’t think it will pencil, but at least they can go out and try to figure out a way to do it,” Honea said.
