Baseball:
Canyon del Oro (Division 4A): 8th
Catalina Foothills (Division 4A): 6th
Ironwood Ridge (Division 5A): 19th
Marana (Division 5A): 34th
Mountain View (Division 5A): 32nd
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (Division 3A): 11th
Softball:
Canyon del Oro (Division 4A): 2nd
Catalina Foothills (Division 4A): 28th
Ironwood Ridge (Division 5A): 5th
Marana (Division 5A): 22nd
Mountain View (Division 5A): 19th
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (Division 3A): 16th
Boys Volleyball:
Canyon del Oro (Division 5A): 26th
Catalina Foothills (Division 5A): 29th
Ironwood Ridge (Division 5A): 5th
Marana (Division 5A): 33rd
Mountain View (Division 5A): 1st
Beach Volleyball:
Canyon del Oro (Division I): 26th
Ironwood Ridge (Division I): 6th
