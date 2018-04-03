Sports rankings

Baseball: 

Canyon del Oro (Division 4A): 8th 

Catalina Foothills (Division 4A): 6th

Ironwood Ridge (Division 5A): 19th

Marana (Division 5A): 34th

Mountain View (Division 5A): 32nd

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (Division 3A): 11th

 

Softball: 

Canyon del Oro (Division 4A): 2nd 

Catalina Foothills (Division 4A): 28th

Ironwood Ridge (Division 5A): 5th

Marana (Division 5A): 22nd

Mountain View (Division 5A): 19th

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (Division 3A): 16th

 

Boys Volleyball: 

Canyon del Oro (Division 5A): 26th

Catalina Foothills (Division 5A): 29th

Ironwood Ridge (Division 5A): 5th

Marana (Division 5A): 33rd

Mountain View (Division 5A): 1st 

 

Beach Volleyball: 

Canyon del Oro (Division I): 26th

Ironwood Ridge (Division I): 6th

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.