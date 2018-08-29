After 15 years of forming lasting and memorable relationships with my friends in the business community, I will be stepping down as Marana Chamber President and CEO, effective December 31. I have dealt with health issues over the past several months that have occasionally kept me out of the office. While I am feeling better now, I realize I need to hand the reins of the chamber to someone who can carry the organization’s mission forward. I appreciate the unwavering support I have received from the community for the last 15 years. It means a lot to my family and me.
I am proud of what we all have accomplished at the Marana Chamber. We have nearly 600 members, our programs and influence have expanded and we were named Chamber of the Year in 2016 and 2017 by the readers of the Arizona Daily Star and are finalists for 2018. All of this was achieved thanks to the Chamber’s outstanding membership and staff. The organization’s success has always been a team effort.
While I will no longer be an everyday part of the chamber, I will remain a Marana resident and see many of our community members on a regular basis. The friendships I have formed in my time with the chamber will remain as close as ever. I will continue supporting Marana businesses and the chamber in every way I can.
This is a strong organization that will accomplish many great things in the years to come. It was my honor to serve all of you, and I look forward to watching the chamber grow and thrive.
The Marana chamber’s plans include the same principles that have carried us this far: Our caring and friendly culture, our willingness to think out of the box and our continued mission to be the voice of business that works to build economic growth and quality of life in our community.
The Marana Chamber of Commerce has remained busy during the summer, starting with a groundbreaking July 12 for a Carondolet micro-hospital behind the IHOP on Interstate 10.
Another successful annual Principal Exchange developed 18 educational partnerships. Businesses shadowed each of the principals while learning of challenges and successes. Business owners found similarities in running a school and business and were impressed with the STEM Camps (science, technology, engineering and math). The educators discussed and learned about the needs of employers for diverse skills in first-time hires.
We continued with our Lunch & Learn Series Aug. 2 with Kerie Seamans from Bostonia Business Solutions with a timely topic, “Using your Profit & Loss Statement as a Management Tool.”
The Town of Marana cut the ribbon for the grand opening of Tangerine Sky Community Park (4411 W. Tangerine Road) Aug. 10 to a huge crowd. The new Splash pad at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park (7548 N. Silverbell Road) also held a ribbon cutting Aug. 23.
Our annual meeting, Aug. 15 hosted a full house of 150-plus attendees as we celebrated the chamber’s and our member’s accomplishments. We recognized our three retiring Board of Directors and our committee chairs. We could not be successful without our supporting volunteers.
The Town of Marana’s successes and continued growth was highlighted at a recent Community & Regional Update with our economic development director. Curt Woody’s report showed that we are on track to hit the 860 range of new home starts for the year. We remain the fastest growing town in Southern Arizona.
Also at the presentation was Laura Cortelyou, tourism and marketing manager of the new Marana Film Office. Speaking of the Marana area’s rich history and heritage in film, she demonstrated the huge economic impact that film has and will make in our community. She introduced Modern Studio, a full-service creative agency and state-of-the-art production facility which is opening in Marana in mid-November 2018. They will be the largest production studio in Arizona and will feature the only Arizona Bolt high speed cinebot camera. Go to the Discover Marana Film Office website and the Marana Film Office Facebook Page www.facebook.com/filmmarana/ to learn more about film in Marana.
We’d like to welcome our new Marana Chamber members: Xfinity Store by Comcast; Dave Rafus Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Casa Marana Craft Beer and Wine; Old Pueblo Vapor; The Jones Real Estate Team- KW; Sandbrook Group; Discover Meditation Training and Craft Republic.
Thanks to all our renewing members for providing the foundation that makes our community great! For more information about our members, go to maranachamber.comor call 520-682-4314.
Ed Stolmaker is the president/CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce.
