1. Come and see what’s new and exciting in home improvement, decorating and design at the Arizona State Home Show. Details: noon-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5; Tucson Convention Center Arena, 260 S. Church Ave.; $8, under 16 free, seniors free on Friday only; 800-745-3000 or asihomeshows.com.
2. Bring the kids and grandma to the light and lantern festival Lights of the World. featuring exhibits, shows and carnival rides. Details: 5-10 p.m.; Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way; $18, $15 children; 724-5466 or tucson.lightsoftheworldus.com.
3. Remember Patsy Cline with Monica Heuser who has wowed thousands of fans across the U.S. on a national tour entertaining with Patsy’s most popular songs. Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4; DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive; $30; 825-2818.
4.Don’t miss American Idol’s “Rocky Mountain Hillbilly Girl” Jeneve Rose Mitchell, Cowgirl Funk and Folk at the visiting artist series. Details: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2; Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road; $16; 529-1000 or gaslightmusichall.com.
5.Observe the varied landforms of the desert and find out why geology students from around the world come to see the Rincon Mountain foothills at the Drive-Thru Geology Tour led by a park guide. Details: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4; Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail; included with $20/vehicle park entrance fee; 733-5153.
