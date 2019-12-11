As we wrap up 2019 and look forward to a positive 2020, we’d like to thank our Marana Chamber members for their support, big ideas, and contributions to our Southern Arizona community. While we share our accomplishments, we look forward to an even bigger vision to grow our local business’ success to new heights.
In 2019, our committees held our first Marana Young Professionals Mixers and Veterans’ Resource Fair. We initiated our first Film Committee “Business and Film Professionals” Mixer and participated in the Inaugural Arizona Film Fest and Expo at Ten West. For the third year, our Health & Wellness Committee awarded scholarships to health profession bound students.
We had a successful year with our Education Committee partnering with Marana schools for our bi-annual Principal Exchange and Business Exchange. Business owners and the principals take turns shadowing each other to learn real-time issues/problems and come up with creative solutions. We also welcomed the new Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8 school to Marana in 2019.
Listening to our member business’ concerns regarding the availability of workforce development, we participated in the Southern Arizona Construction Career Days and have added a Business Connection Luncheon series topic “Workforce Development” for 2020.
For the fourth year, we won the Arizona Daily Star Reader’s Choice Award for “Best Chamber of Commerce” and hit our milestone of over 600 members in our chamber.
Our 18th Annual Golf Tournament successfully raised funds for the Western Army Aviation Training Site (WAAT’s) Family support. Partnering with the American Majority (a non-profit and non-partisan political training organization), we are pleased to announce that a New Leaders Campaign Training will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 25, in Marana. This will provide candidates and activists with the tools necessary to become successful.
We value our partnership with the fast-growing Town of Marana. October brought 79 new single-family housing starts, which helps us welcome over 800 new families to Marana in 2019! So many new businesses moved and/or expanded to to Marana, we could barely keep up with the ribbon cuttings.
This included Kiva Insurance’s grand opening as they moved to their beautiful new offices at 7575 W. Twin Peaks Road, Suite 141.
Our member Splitting Timber hosted the World Axe Throwing League Championship Dec. 6-8 at their co-host’s venue, the Tucson Premium Outlet Mall in Marana. They will be bringing over 3,000 people to stay, shop and help our local economy.
In February, we bid farewell to our retiring CEO and president, Ed Stolmaker, and I received such a warm welcome from our community. Thank you!
You have noticed my frequent use of the word “partner.” That is because when we partner with our members, municipalities, nonprofits, civic organizations and other associations, we all become more successful. By listening to diverse ideas and perspectives, we all build the economic growth and quality of life in our communities. I am looking forward to expanding these partnerships in 2020.
The Marana Chamber wishes you all the happiest and safest of holidays.
We’d like to welcome our new Marana Chamber Members:
Eric C. Buck, RE/MAX Excalibur; Heart4Life; Thrive Seating & Mobility Specialties; Here 4 You Health Coaching; Bay Equity Home Loans; Arizona Office Technologies; Filthy Pirate Coffee Company; Valentine Plumbing; Proper Villains LLC; Unscrewed Theater; Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Santa Rita Landscaping; Dependable Personnel; and Photography by Janise Witt.
Thanks to all our renewing members for providing the foundation that makes our community great! For more information about our members, go to maranachamber.com or call (520) 682-4314.
Remember, during this holiday season, that you can save money by investing back into your community by shopping locally, driving less, and saving time.
Audra Winters is the president and CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce.
