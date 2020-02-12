Last week all Pima County households with registered voters received a mailer from the Pima County Elections Department detailing the requirements to participate in the March 17, 2020 Presidential Preference Election.
“We want to make sure voters are aware of their eligibility before they go to the polls and it’s too late to do anything about it,” Elections Director Brad Nelson said, in a statement “It’s our hope that the information reflected on the post card will educate voters and the general public about the uniqueness of this election and reduce confusion on Election Day.”
The Arizona Presidential Preference Election takes place March 17, and gives voters the opportunity to choose who they would like to see as the presidential candidate in the Nov. 3 General Election. This is not a primary election and political parties decide whether or not to participate. In this preference election, the Democratic Party is the only participant. Therefore, only voters registered as Democrats may vote.
“Voter registration records show nearly 60 percent of Pima County voters are ineligible to vote in the upcoming PPE,” Nelson said. “But there’s still time for people to become eligible, if they would like to vote in this election.”
To participate in the PPE, voters currently registered as Independents with no party preference or as members of the Republican, Libertarian or Green Party, must change their political party affiliation to Democrat. They can do this online or by calling the Pima County Recorder’s Office at 724-4330 or 1-800-775-7462. The deadline to update this information is Feb. 18.
Voters who are unsure of their party affiliation may check their registration status on the Pima County Recorder’s website at.recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/VoterInfo.
For more information about the March 17 Presidential Preference Election, including a sample ballot, polling place list and early voting sites, visit the Elections Department website at webcms.pima.gov/government/elections_department/.
For questions regarding voter registration, visit the Pima County Recorder’s Office website or contact the Recorder’s Office at (520) 724-4330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.