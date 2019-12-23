“Hi friends! I’m a playful boy 1-year-old boy named Rayson. I was transferred to HSSA from another shelter so they don’t know much about my past. They do know I am a sweet boy who deserves a loving family. Could that be with you?” Rayson (881259) Bring your family, dogs included, to meet Rayson at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
