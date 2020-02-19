Unlike the band The Who, the Town of Oro Valley doesn’t refer to its Sun Shuttle Dial-A-Ride fleet as magic buses. However, for approximately 10 years, the town has been providing reliable, safe and affordable door-to-door public transportation to Oro Valley residents. Our customers—the general public—don’t have to wait in extreme weather at bus stops (in a queue or line) or pay for expensive, peak-hour ridesharing services.
Sun Shuttle Dial-A-Ride picks you up at your place of origin (home, office, etc.) and transports you to your destination (medical appointment, shopping center, etc.) at an affordable price. Yes, this is door-to-door service!
Maybe that’s not magical by definition, but we know our service is used by many individuals who cannot drive, or choose not to drive, in addition to families with students who attend schools or extracurricular activities that do not provide transportation options. This also includes riders who shuttle their grandchildren to and from appointments. Sun Shuttle Dial-A-Ride can help take the stress out of travel for the senior population.
Providing exceptional service to our customers puts a smile on our drivers’ faces. And keep in mind, Sun Shuttle Dial-A-Ride is also a great option if your vehicle is in the repair shop. It’s a lot less expensive than renting a car for the day.
But the low cost is just one feather in our cap. In the last several years, The town has added online reservations (no more need to scramble for tickets or coins before riding the bus); lowered its fleet’s average vehicle age from 10-plus years to 3.5 years; improved safety by reducing accidents and installing in-vehicle cameras; and increased our trips by 10,000 annually while maintaining the same number of drivers. Not to toot our own horn, but “beep beep.”
Those improvements were based on customer insights as to how Sun Shuttle Dial-A-Ride could improve our services. And we listened.
General public riders can take any trip within the service zone for $3.20. This area extends as far south as Ina Road and as far west as Shannon Road. Service is provided Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Seniors, age 65 and older, are eligible for expanded transportation options. They can ride to destinations in the Casas Adobes area for only $6, as well as destinations in Tucson, including the major medical centers for only $9. This service is provided Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The cost for ADA riders is $3.20 or $1.60 for low income for the greater Tucson-Metro area. There are Optional Service Areas that cost $6 or $4 for low income. Speak with our customer service representative for the optional areas. This service is provided Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and, at the optional rate, on weekends and holidays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Transit services have been operated by the town since 1996, but significant changes took effect in Fiscal Year 2011/12 when the Town partnered with the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) to provide the Sun Shuttle Dial-A-Ride as a low-cost, public transportation option for residents and visitors in the greater Oro Valley area.
The emphasis is on “public.” Today we have transit services with expanded service hours and, though limited, we also operate on the weekends for eligible riders.
Sun Shuttle Dial-A-Ride does not have vehicles “standing by” or circulating, looking for riders. Instead, riders should register for this service (reporting.orovalley.net/Forms/Transit-Services-Registration), and then schedule their trips at least one day prior to the trip date. This helps control operational expenses and ensures transportation costs to the riders remains low. Do this and you could be another one riding the bus!
Customer service hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call 229-4990. Reservations online or by phone are available 24/7 but must be made by 4 p.m. the day before the trip to ensure all reserved rides can be scheduled efficiently.
For more information on the service provided by Oro Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-A-Ride, visit orovalleyaz.gov and enter “sun shuttle” into the search window.
For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, Oro Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-A-Ride provided more than 47,847 passenger trips. Everyone within the Oro Valley area who seeks affordable, reliable and worry-free transportation can relax and leave the driving to us. That’s magical!
Michael Alexander is the Senior Transit Crew Leader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.