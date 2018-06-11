Northwest Emergency Center Marana, located across from Tucson Premium Outlets at 6350 Marana Center Blvd., is now open. Full service emergency department care is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
The facility offers the same services as the emergency departments at Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and Northwest Emergency Center Vail. The facility is equipped to treat patients with illnesses and injuries that require a higher level of care than urgent care facilities offer. Northwest Emergency Center Marana has 12 private patient rooms with radiology and lab services on-site. For patients with non-life threatening conditions, online check in is available.
Northwest Emergency Center Marana was an $8.5 million dollar commitment, and has provided more than 30 new jobs, bringing the total number of Northwest Healthcare employees to more than 2600.
