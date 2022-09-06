The town of Marana is kicking off its monthly music festival series, Concerts in the Courtyard, with the ROH Band from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
Enjoy local artists while relaxing in the cool courtyard at the Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive. Food trucks will be on-site every event, as well as town of Marana information booths.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating. Dogs are welcome if they are leashed.
ROH Band
5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15
ROH Band has been bringing a wide variety of live music to Tucson for 16 years. The act bridges generation gaps with its high-energy, emotive performances of music ranging from swing to rock. During the performance, Mexican American artist Victor Navarro will celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with live painting. Featured food trucks are Ciao Down Pizza, Ricuras de Venezuela, Romero’s Sonoran Hotdogs and Erika’s Raspados & Ice Cream. Finally, meet and greet with Marana’s town clerk and finance department.
Good Trouble
5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20
Good Trouble is a high-energy cover band, highlighting songs from the 1960s to the 1980s. The event also features a Halloween treat trail for kids, featuring various town offices. Come dressed in a Halloween costume and bring a trick-or-treat bag for a fun and safe experience. Food trucks include Pin Up Pastries & Fork U BBQ, Jackie’s Food Court, Romero’s Sonoran Hotdogs, Ry’s Snacks and Al Gusto Coffee Company.
What’s the Big Idea?
5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17
This progressive jazz trio formed in 2012 featuring Josh Kneisel on upright bass, David Drew on drums, and Michael Kleinschmidt on piano. They perform original and cover the material all over Arizona at events such as the Verde Valley Wine Festival, resident venues include Crescent Ballroom, the Clarendon Hotel, State Bar, the Cancer Society of Arizona, Main Gate Square Summer Jazz Concert in Tucson, and several others. The trio has three albums available online at its website,
wtbiaz.net, for download, with more material expected soon. During the evening, the Marana Police Department is hosting a Thanksgiving drive. DC Jumbie Latin Caribbean Food Truck, Haus of Brats and Al Gusto Coffee Company are the featured food trucks.
Jovert Steel Drum Band from Tucson High School
5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15
The Jovert Steel Drum Band from Tucson High School will play upbeat holiday favorites. Guests can get free photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Ciao Down Pizza, Pin Up Pastries & Fork U BBQ, Romero’s Sonoran Hotdogs, Erika’s Raspados & Ice Cream and Ry’s Snacks are the highlighted food trucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.