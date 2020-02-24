Two women and one man were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection over the weekend in separate drug seizures at the Port of Nogales. The total value of the found drugs totals more than $500,000.
On Sunday, Feb. 23, CBP agents referred a 37-year-old Phoenix woman entering the U.S. to additional inspections of her Chevy sedan. During the check, officers discovered a plaster figurine with drugs hidden inside. Inside the figurine were nearly four pounds of fentanyl, three pounds of cocaine and nearly 11 pounds of heroin. The total haul was worth more than $150,000.
Earlier in the day, officers inspected a Lincoln SUV belonging to a 59-year-old Mexican national. A narcotics detection canine led to the discovery of more than a pound of fentanyl and nearly 91 pounds of methamphetamine concealed throughout the vehicle. In total, officers discovered roughly $331,000 worth of drugs.
Officers seized the drugs and vehicles, while the subjects (whose names were not released) were arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
