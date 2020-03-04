United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is partnering with FamilyWize to provide free Narcan vouchers to Banner-University Medicine and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in an effort to address the risks associated with opioid overdose.
The vouchers will be distributed to uninsured individuals in high-risk communities identified by Banner Health and Pima County, and will be available for redemption at local Walmart Stores.
“Partnering with FamilyWize to bring life-saving drugs to those in need is part of our work in fighting for the health of every person in our community,” said Tony Penn, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, in a statement. “Given the alarming use of heroin and other opiates, the need here is great, and we’re proud to be part of a program that will save people’s lives.”
Narcan is a medication used to block the effects of opioids, particularly during an overdose. On the north side, Oro Valley and Marana police departments also carry the drug.
A 2019 report from the Governor’s Office on the “Arizona Opioid Epidemic Act” stated over 5,000 Arizonans suffered a suspected opioid overdose from June 2017 to January 2018. Of these overdoses, 993 happened in Pima county, the second highest of any county in Arizona, behind Maricopa with 3,114 overdoses.
An opioid overdose occurs when the chemical level of opioids in the body becomes toxic, resulting in lowered consciousness, small pupils, respiratory depression and even seizures. Narcan combats overdoses by blocking opioids from attaching to the body’s receptors.
“Since launching our Narcan program at the beginning of 2019 our deputies have had 22 confirmed saves using Narcan in the field,” said chief deputy Byron W. Gwaltney. “The Pima County Sheriff’s Department remains committed to serving our community by partnering with the United Way and FamilyWize to implement the Narcan voucher program. Now our deputies have another tool to help reduce the risk of opioid overdose in our community.”
The Narcan vouchers is a restricted program being distributed by United Way across the country for a limited time.
