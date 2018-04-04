The residents of Marana will once again weigh in on the town’s future by electing several members of the town council. This year, Vice Mayor Jon Post and Councilmembers Herb Kai and Patti Comerford and Jon Post are up for re-election.
Councilmember Carol McGorray, who died on March 22 after 17 years on the council, was also up for re-election. The council can either select someone to temporarily fill her seat until November, or can decide not to fill her seat and wait until the voters decide. Primary elections take place in August, and general elections in November.
Mayor Ed Honea said that if the council does decide to appoint someone, it would be during the April 17 council meeting, after people have had a couple weeks to apply.
Post said one of his focuses going forward is maintaining financial viability for the town’s continued development and acquisition of subdivisions, which come with added maintenance costs.
Post said that currently a substantial part of their budget comes from sales tax revenue, about $25.3 million in 2017 and estimated higher this fiscal year, and he’s concerned how the rise of internet shopping will affect that over time.
The current vice mayor thinks the current makeup of the council works well. He hasn’t heard of any challengers for his seat, and he hopes the council retains the other two members who are up for re-election as well.
“We have a good working relationship,” he said. “That leads to more success for the Town of Marana, to have that stability.”
Kai said he doesn’t see many big issues that need to be addressed, but keeping an eye on water sources “is very important for future growth of our town,” whether it be water from the Central Arizona Project or Marana’s effluent from water reclamation. He’s very happy with the direction the town is going in right now.
“I would think that our residents are pretty happy with the incumbents,” Kai said, adding that they’re really going to miss McGorray.
“She’s been quite an asset all these years on the council,” he said.
The Town of Marana is holding a Council Candidate Orientation and Voter Registration seminar at the council chambers of the Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive, this Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (as previously reported by Tucson Local Media).
The window to turn in candidate filings for this year runs from April 30 to May 30. Primary Election day falls on Aug. 28, while general election day falls on Nov. 6.
Councilmember Patti Comerford said what’s important to her is that Marana “control its own destiny.” She’s running for re-election because she wants to see plans for Marana’s downtown corridor come to fruition.
“We’re looking at what’s going to be the best use of that project and trying to get things rolling,” she said.
She also wants to be on the council while the relatively new town manager, Jamsheed Mehta, who took over for Gilbert Davidson last November, gets his bearings in his new role.
Comerford said this will most likely be her last term. After more than two decades on the town council, she’s almost ready to hand over the baton--if there are worthy candidates.
“I’m looking forward to some really good people stepping up,” she said. “Maybe it’s time for some new blood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.