According to a press release issued by the Marana Unified School District Monday morning, at approximately 8 a.m., Monday Dec. 17, a community member notified Marana High School administration of a possible shooting at the school.
School administration immediately contacted the Marana Police Department, which “quickly and thoroughly investigated the situation,” according to the press release.
The Marana Police Department determined there is no threat against Marana High School.
Parents and guardians have been notified and the school day is operating on its normal schedule
