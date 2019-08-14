The Marana Chamber’s plans include the same principles that have carried us this far: our caring and friendly culture, our willingness to think out of the box, and our continued mission to be the voice of business that works to build economic growth and quality of life in our community.
We celebrated the Milestone Event of Impact of Southern Arizona’s 20th Anniversary. We cut the ribbon after tours of their facility and had some delicious refreshments. We learned about all the opportunities and services they provide for Southern Arizona and our Marana community. Thank you to executive director Barbara McClure and her devoted staff for making a positive difference in so many lives.
At our July Lunch and Learn we enjoyed learning how our brains are hardwired with a Thinking Wavelength test. Michael Gray, a certified Life Plan Facilitator, turned the lights on for many of us in clarity, discovery and breakthrough in our lives. Learning how each of our brains worked helps us understand how differently our workmates, bosses and significant others think giving us better understanding on how to work together.
On July 12, the principals from Marana Unified School District partnered with chamber members to learn about their business and what skills are needed in the workforce today. Both the principals and the business owners went away with a better understand of how they can work better together for our community. The Principals Exchange has been in place for the last seven years and each year there is always something new that is learned.
Speaking of the Marana Unified School District, they have a new school. I had the honor to attend the grand opening for the Dove Mountain CSEM K-8 school on July 23. What a beautiful and smart school this is. It is amazing what can happen with you take creativity and technology and put them together. This is a first of its kind of school in Arizona, and we are proud to say it is in Marana.
Eight Hundred is the magic number for new home permits, and 74 permits for commercial building permits in Marana for the July 2018 through June 2019 fiscal year. So, you can say Marana had a busy year of building and new growth. It is always exciting to learn something that the town has to offer. Did you know that the Town of Marana has a community clean-up trailer that you can reserve? This clean up trailer has the basic equipment on it to help you maintain your property. The trailer is on a first come, first served basis and must be reserved 72 hours in advanced. For more information visit the Town of Marana’s website or give them a call.
Do you like to golf, or do you like to help veterans? The Marana Chamber’s 18th annual golf tournament will be held on Friday, Aug. 30th at the Omni Tucson National Golf Course. The golf tournament benefits the Western Army Aviation Training Site, the 418th Quartermaster Battalion, the 7220th Medical Support Unit and the Marana Chamber of Commerce. It is a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m on the Catalina Course. If you are interested in playing or just need more information, please feel free to call the chamber.
We’d like to welcome our new Marana Chamber Members: AnchorWave; Internet Solutions; Canyon Community Bank; Assured Imaging; Fascinations; Casas Adobes Audiology; Marana Eye Care; Sierra Tucson; and the Hitting Factory.
Thanks to all our renewing members for providing the foundation that makes our community great! For more information about our members, go to maranachamber.com or call 682-4314. Please feel free to reach out to me to share your business needs and how the Marana Chamber can best serve you.
Remember, you can save money by investing back into your community by shopping locally, driving less and saving time.
Audra Winters is the president and CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce.
