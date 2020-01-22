Is Macbeth a tragic hero? Is the word “blood” mentioned over 100 times? Can temptation defeat us? Come to find out the answers to these questions at Shakespeare’s Macbeth performed by the Ironwood Ridge High School Theatre program. Dates: Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Ironwood Ridge High School Auditorium (2475 W Naranja Drive.
Tickets cost $8 for students, $10 for adults. Visit irhstheatre.com for more information.
