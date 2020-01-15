Catalina Foothills Falcons boys basketball lost the top spot on the 4A boys basketball rankings after Phoenix’s Arcadia Titans won against the Marcos de Niza Padres at Arcadia High School Tuesday night.
The still undefeated Falcons (9-0) dropped to No. 2 on the 4A Division Overall AZPreps365 Boys Basketball ranking system after starting the second half of the season at No.1. They still remain No. 1 in the 4A Kino Conference.
Catalina Foothills, who won 75 - 56 against the Vista Grande Spartans Tuesday night, will face the Casa Grande Cougars tomorrow night at Vista Grande High School. The Falcons will also face Salpointe Catholic Lancers, ranked No. 3 overall and No. 2 in the 4A Kino Conference, next Tuesday at home.
The Canyon del Oro boys basketball team won their matchup against the Saguaro Cougars on Tuesday night, keeping them ranked at No. 3 in the 4A Kino Conference and No. 23 overall. CDO (5-5) will joust with the Lancers this Friday night at Salpointe Catholic High School.
The Marana Tigers dropped to No. 6 in the 5A Southern Conference after losing back to back games to the Sunnyside Blue Devils, 51-50, and Cienega Bobcats, 47-57, this past week. They remain ranked No. 28 overall 5A Boys Basketball Division with a 5-5 record.
The Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks (6-4) remain ranked No.2 in the 5A Southern Conference after losing to No. 1 ranked Buna Colts, 56-74, on Tuesday. The Nighthawks will face the Sunnyside Blue Devils on Thursday.
Flowing Wells High School’s Caballeros also dropped to No.4 in the 5A Sonoran Conference after losing, 65-70, at home to the Desert View Jaguars. Their record now stands at 4-5 and they face off against Cholla Chargers this Thursday. The Chargers are rated No.1 in the 5A Sonoran Conference.
The Mountain View Lions beat the Rincon Rangers 62-44 Tuesday, keeping them ranked No. 2 in the 5A Sonoran Conference. They’ll face the Desert View Jaguars on Thursday, with their 6-4 record on the line.
Pusch Ridge Lions drop to No. 3 after losing, 52-61, to the Northwest Christian Crusaders on Tuesday. They’ll face the Sabino Sabercats this Thursday at Sabino High School with hopes to improve on their 6-2 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.