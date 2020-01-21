The Town of Marana is asking the public to provide feedback for potential improvements and expansions to the community’s parks, trail systems and recreation programs over the next decade.
The first opportunity to do so in a public meeting is this Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library, located at 7800 N. Schisler Drive, beginning at 6 p.m.
The town will also host meetings on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Dove Mountain K-8 C-STEM School, 5650 W. Moore Road, and on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Marana Police Department’s community room, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive. Both of those meetings will also begin at 6 p.m.
All meetings will begin with a brief presentation before residents can visit information stations for each type of park facility and for recreation programs. Comment forms and surveys will be available. Attendees will be invited to mark up large maps of the community to identify desired improvements at existing parks and locations for potential new parks.
For more information and to complete an online survey on the master plan, click here.
