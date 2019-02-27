At Marana Parks and Recreation, we try to serve the diverse needs of our residents. We have events for the most elite athletes to those just beginning their fitness journey. We offer classes to enrich the mind, and we provide training to those just starting their first jobs as a baby sitter or lifeguard.
Now, we are proud to expand our programming to serve our special needs community.
The Town of Marana is excited to bring the first Marana Cape Chase Adaptive Fun Run to the community Saturday, March 9 at Ora Mae Harn Park (13250 N. Lon Adams Road). This non-competitive course is designed for tots, youth, teens, families and participants with disabilities who seek adventure and want to stay active.
When we assessed our programming last year, we realized we could bring great recreational opportunities to this previously underserved segment of the population. We began our sensory splash classes at both the Marana Pool and the Splash Pad in Marana, which are designed as a safe, positive and exclusive aquatic and social “meet up” experience for individuals with special needs.
After seeing the success of our sensory splash programs, we began exploring more ideas. We took inspiration from other communities and came up with the Cape Chase Fun Run. Like our other races, this event has a fun theme, and participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite super hero.
The Cape Chase is a sensory obstacle course perfectly suited for a variety of young competitors, no matter what their challenges may be. Dodge speed bumps, navigate the bubble pit, traverse through the pool noodle pass, and explore the cone maze.
There are eight different obstacles, but staggered start times mean that no one has to worry about going too fast or too slow while navigating the course.
We expect our park to be filled with super heroes March 9. Not only do the first 200 participants get their very own cape, but we have it on good authority that several super hero guests will be turning Ora Mae Harn Park into their own Hall of Justice.
Reveal your secret superhero identities and conquer this adaptive fun run in Marana. Sign up now. Visit maranaAZ.gov/recreation.
Jim Conroy is the Marana Parks and Recreation Director.
