Delusional Don
Regarding Feb. 12 letter “A Diss”: Despite Mayor Winfield choosing an internal candidate as the new police chief, leave it to Don Cox to disparage him in his letter. Cox asserted that “Winfield wasted taxpayer money” by conducting an internal-external police chief search when an internal-only search could have been done “at a cost of $0.” That is false.
The Explorer reported on the costs for an internal-only search in the Aug. 17, 2019 edition, “Oro Valley Council clash over replacing Chief Sharp.” They reported: “The Town of Oro Valley calculated…a preliminary cost estimate of up to $4,500” for an internal-only search. Ironically, this was reported again in the Feb. 12 edition, the same edition in which Cox’s $0 cost appeared.
Cox often makes it up as he goes along. It appears that he did it again with his claim that, Winfield gave Chief Sharp “a dressing down from the dais” during the break at a May 2019 Budget Study Session after Sharp requested eight new officers. It was clear that this was the first time the mayor and three new council members had heard of this need, despite the fact that Sharp reports to the council and they’ve been in office since November 2018.
My wife and I watched the meeting on the town website. After Sharp’s presentation, Winfield called a 15-minute break. There is no proof of the “dressing down” since the break is not recorded. However, when the meeting resumed, Winfield spoke first and from the conciliatory tone of his words, we didn't sense that it followed a dressing down during the break.
Winfield said: “The Chief and I had a conversation during the break. I’ll just say that if there’s a regret that I have, it’s that we didn’t have this conversation earlier, before tonight. And I’m speaking for myself. We’ve certainly had opportunities to do that. I wanted to share that and I’ve shared that with the chief.” That hardly sounds like the words of a man who just finished dressing down the police chief.
Those of you who have watched Mayor Winfield’s demeanor from the dais at town meetings already know that he maintains both personal and professional decorum at all times, including when he graciously refrained from banging the gavel in the face of angry, belligerent speakers during the contentious golf course meetings of 2019.
—Robert Peters,
Oro Valley
