1. Don’t miss one of the top soul, rhythm and blues, R&B and jazz funk groups Average White Band at the Tucson Jazz Festival. Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $33-$53; foxtucson.com.
2. Here’s your opportunity to hear the timeless appeal to the better angels of our nature from the iconic vocalist Mavis Staples presented by the Tucson Jazz Festival. Details: 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $35-$65; foxtucson.com.
3. Celebrate the career of The Queen of Soul at Aretha Franklin and the Soul of America featuring the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18; 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19; Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $30-$80; ticketmaster.com.
4. Listen to the music of Grammy Award-winning bassist and composer Christian McBride and Inside Straight at the Tucson Jazz Festival. Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $30-$50; foxtucson.com.
5. Browse metalwork to locally-designed fashion created by the region’s finest artists at the La Encantada Fine Art Festival presented by the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19; 2905 E. Skyline Drive; free admission, 797-3959 or saaca.org.
