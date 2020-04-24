Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 6,045 as of Friday, April 24, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 1,060 confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 266 people statewide, including 74 in Pima County, according to the report.
Money could start flowing to distressed small businesses as early as this week, after the House overwhelmingly approved a $484 billion measure that refills the exhausted Paycheck Protection Program and adds funds for hospitals and other services. The Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act passed 388-5 Thursday during an unusual session in which mask-wearing House members, out since mid-March because of the coronavirus, were called to vote in rotation so they could keep their distance.
The Small Business Administration will begin accepting Paycheck Protection Program loans next week after President Donald Trump signed a $480 billion relief package into law on Friday, according to a joint statement released by the SBA and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
After weeks of bouts and climbing up the brackets, FC Tucson has taken its place in a head to head finalist round for the USL eCup Rocket League competition. If you're not familiar with Rocket League, it's an online video game of soccer with some twists. Instead of people on the field, there are cars being controlled by the players.
Friends of the Pima County Public Library is reading a book every weekday and posting it to their YouTube channel for kids stuck at home to watch and read along with. The library staff would normally host read-alongs to children in-person, but due to quarantine, the library is temporarily closed. To help ease the isolation, the nonprofit stepped into action.
Behavioral health providers continue to play a crucial role in the lives of their clients, and continue to do so during COVID-19 thanks to telehealth services.
Catalina Foothills-located Madaras Gallery rolled out several new businesses strategies to keep revenue flowing (and artwork in people's houses). Their new programs include YouTube videos, virtual in-home visits and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.