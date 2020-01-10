The Catalina Foothills boys basketball team soared over the Canyon del Oro Dorados by 21 points during their Thursday night home game.
The Falcons beat the Dorados by a score of 70-49.
“I think we did good,” said CDO senior power-forward Dominik Amarillas. “I just wish we would have been able to play more consistently throughout the game.”
The Dorados held their own against the Falcons throughout the first half. The latter are currently ranked No. 1 in the state in the 4A Kino division. CDO even held the lead for about five minutes during the second quarter while the Falcons scrambled to get a bucket, but to no avail.
That is until Foothills 6 foot 10 inch center Will Menaugh came through with a huge block over CDO senior Tyler Lerue, which shifted the game’s momentum in favor of the Falcons. Carson Peabody and Hayden Moser followed the block up with back-to-back three pointers right before the half, and the Dorados were unable to take the lead for the rest of the game.
“It’s a tale of two halves,” said CDO coach Jason Apodaca. “We made a lot of progress, let’s put it that way.
Read more in next week’s print edition of The Explorer and Marana News.
