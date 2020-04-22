Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Clink the links to read more.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 5,459 as of Wednesday, April 22, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 973 confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 229 people statewide, including 68 in Pima County, according to the report.
COVID-19 has swept through an assisted living facility in Chandler, where 13 residents have died due to complications from the disease and 28 others have tested positive, a spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday evening.
Hospitals and outpatient surgical centers in Arizona may resume elective surgeries for patients if they can prove they are prepared for any potential influx of COVID-19 cases beginning May 1, according to Gov. Doug Ducey.
To help provide a little support, the Golder Ranch Fire District and Oro Valley Hospital are partnering to host a food drive next Tuesday, April 28.
Each of Holualoa Company's 30 employees were given $2,000 to donate to local or national charities of their choosing, as long as that organization was providing some kind of relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.