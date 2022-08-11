For Northwest Marana residents Main Street Grocery, 13865 N. Sandario Road, is an oasis for food, beverages and many other essentials.
The nearest grocery story is Safeway on Silverbell road, and it’s an 18- to 20-minute drive. For a half-gallon of milk, a bunch of bananas, a six-pack of beer, soft drinks, ice or other sundries, the store is a short drive away.
The owners are Alpna and Ajit Patel, along with Ajit’s brother Jayut Patel. They bought the store in 2015 and completed a major remodel in 2020.
The Patel family is from the Indian State of Gujarat, on the western coast of the country. Ajit came to the U.S. in 1987. He worked for his brother Sanjay Patel, who owns the R&D Market in Tucson.
In 2001, Ajit and Alpna married in India. Alpna moved to the U.S. in 2002. In 2005, the couple moved to Tucson.
Six family members work at the store along with two other employees. It’s known for its convenience and friendly atmosphere. The grocery has a five-star rating on Yelp and customers love it, according to online comments.
One customer wrote:
“This little market is one of the best little markets I have been to. The staff here is always friendly and amazing. The meat counter and the produce counter always have fresh options. It will surprise you with quality and prices. You want a massive ribeye, they got it. You want fresh shrimp, that too. You want thin-cut steak to make carne asada, yup. With their amazing selection of beer, spirits and wine, appetizers, snacks, smokes, stuff for the grill, you can be ready for any party or get together.”
Another customer commented:
“I’m very happy to have this little store so nearby my home. It’s always clean and the people are very nice. Great produce, too. Yes, it’s a little pricier than larger stores but it’s still very reasonable, and the price difference is sure to be expected. (No independent, family-run business can begin to compete with gigantic, chain corporate stores.) It is well worth it to have the convenience and not have to be around a big crowd of people in a larger store.”
“They (customers) don’t have to go far with produce and all close by,” Alpna said
The building that houses Main Street Grocery was a hardware store in the 1970s. It became a grocery store in the 1980s. When the Patels bought the store, Alpna said, it was in poor condition. They fixed it up as best they could. But it lacked air conditioning, good cold storage cases, a produce section, good lighting and other amenities.
The store also had a small laundromat. It was closed in 2018.
In 2020, during the COVID-19 shutdown, the Patels closed the grocery and began remodeling. They expected it to take three months, but it took six months due to labor and supply chain issues. It reopened in July 2021.
“I like the country atmosphere rather than a big city,” Alpna said. “It’s like a family atmosphere for us. (There are) so many people who know more about the store than us. … I like to treat the customers like family.”
If you visit Main Street Grocery, you may be waited on by one of the Patels’ nephews, Shan, Mihik and Devesh. “They grew up with us,” Alpna said. “They are definitely like my children, too.”
Ajit said he enjoys the grocery business. “I like to communicate with the customers and help them find things they want,” he said.
What about the possibility of a big box store being built in the area?
“I am here, so why worry about them,” Ajit said.
The Patels are happy with their decision to buy the grocery. “It’s good for business and for us, too,” Alpna said.
