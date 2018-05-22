Pima County’s nine public swimming pools open Memorial Day Weekend (Saturday, May 26). All pools will remain open until local school districts resume. Five pools will remain open through Labor Day, Sept. 3
The pools also offer swimming lessons for children as young as six months old. There is a Novice Summer Swim Team program for ages 5 to 18 and a Junior Lifeguard Program for ages 11 to 15.
The schedule for swimming lessons, information on admission hours, locations and more can be found online at pima.gov/pools or over the phone at 724-5189.
