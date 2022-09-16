Kevin Goodrich has put down deep roots in Marana. They’re so deep he supervises the pool where he learned to swim as a boy.
As aquatics supervisor for the town of Marana, he has his hands full, training lifeguards and overseeing maintenance of its swimming pool and two splash parks.
Last month, Goodrich achieved designation as an aquatics professional by the Association of Aquatics Professionals (AqP). The designation means he has the education, background and training for what the Association of Aquatic Professionals believes describes an aquatic pro.
Goodrich, 34, has been a town employee for 15 years and has been aquatics supervisors for six years.
“It’s a fun job and I love it,” he said in an interview at the 50-year-old swimming pool. “I’m very happy to have it. I’m super proud of the (AqP) designation.”
Goodrich grew up in Picture Rocks and has good memories about hanging out at the Marana pool. He later worked for the town parks and recreation department and became lifeguard certified.
In 2006, he graduated from Marana High School and went on to earn a two-year degree in fitness and sports science at Pima Community College. Before becoming aquatics supervisor, Goodrich worked in the town’s recreation sports division.
When Goodrich came on board, there weren’t many aquatics programs, he said. He’s proud of the activities the town has added. They include swimming lessons, junior lifeguarding and a youth swimming team. His own children, a son and a daughter, are involved in town aquatics programs.
“In the last two years,” he said, “I started a drowning awareness campaign to prepare people for response to a drowning.”
Goodrich keeps up his lifeguard certification and rotates shifts with the eight lifeguards and one head lifeguard on duty during the months the pool is open (Memorial Day through Labor Day). “I see that as very important,” he said.
Every week during the summer lifeguards go through rigorous training in CPR and lifeguarding skills. Goodrich also is working with the Marana Police Department on CPR and first aid training.
The town aquatics staff and programs are the on cusp of a major expansion. Marana is going to build an indoor aquatics building. The project is in the design stage.
“We’re excited for the new one,” Goodrich said. “It will be open year-round.” He said he was not sure whether the current pool will remain open when the new facility is completed.
When the pool is closed for the year Goodrich remains busy. He oversees an aquatics maintenance employee and a parks and recreation worker.
“I love my job,” Goodrich said. “I get to work in a space where people enjoy being. I’m very humbled to get to be here. It’s very rewarding.”
