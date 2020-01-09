The Marana boys basketball squad squeaked by the Sahuarita Mustangs by one point Wednesday night after the Mustangs chipped at a 15-point Tigers at the half.
The Tigers beat the Mustangs 51-50.
“We went to a 1-3-1 (defense) and they lit it up from the corners,” Marana Coach Sean Roebuck said. “We had to go back to man (defense) and we pulled it out, but we had to recognize those shooters.”
Marana maintained their lead throughout the game, and were up 33-18 after two periods. Their lead shrunk slowly until the Mustangs held the Tigers late in the night, scoring only 6-points in the fourth quarter.
With 30 seconds left in the game, the Tigers and Mustangs were tied at 49.
“They’ shouldn’t have came back, we were up by a lot,” said Tigers junior point-guard Diego Urbina. “We just need to keep our intensity throughout the game.”
(0) comments
