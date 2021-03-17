Four officers with Marana Police Department received the Medal of Valor for their bravery and heroism during a shooting last September during the department’s annual awards ceremony on Wednesday, March 3.
Sgt. Chriswell Scott, LPO Jimmy Rizzi, K-9 Officer Brad Barton and Officer Esteban Norzagaray were honored for their response during a welfare check that devolved into a shootout once the suspect began firing at officers in the parking lot of a Northwest side shopping center on Saturday, Sept. 5. The suspect was passed out in his vehicle with visible narcotics next to him, according to the police report. Officers removed the suspect from his vehicle to perform a field sobriety test because they had suspected he was under the influence of something.
“During the course of that investigation, they developed probable cause to arrest him. When they tried to put the cuffs on him, he broke free from the officer’s grasp, produced a handgun from his waistband and began shooting at the officers,” said Marana Police Chief Ruben Nuñez. “Mind you, this 5 p.m. or 6 p.m on a Saturday and it’s an active business center. This guy with total disregard for everyone else just started firing.”
The four officers gave chase to the suspect and ultimately wounded the man as he tried to flee the scene. Once the situation was under control, the officers began administering first-aid to the wounded suspect and were able to stop the bleeding before paramedics arrived. Nuñez said he couldn’t be more proud of how his officers respond- ed to the hazardous situation.
“The officer’s actions were just heroic. The way they confronted the dan- ger and then the way they tended to this guy showed a lot of professionalism. There was no anger, there was no profanity. I’m very proud of these guys.”
Dispatchers Tabitha O’Brien and Joseph Riley were also honored with the Chief’s Citation of Excellence award for their performance assisting the four officers during the September shooting. Nuñez said they were the only two dispatchers on duty at the time of the shooting and it was O’Brien’s first night as a dispatcher. Both O’Brien and Riley rose to the challenges presented that evening and exceeded all expectations, Nuñez said.
“One of our dispatchers, Tabitha, had just finished training and it was her first day on her own. She handled it beautiful- ly, like a pro,” Nuñez said. “She was baptized by fire that evening.”
The chief said the Citation of Excellence award is not something the department gives out often. An officer or dispatcher has to go above and beyond the call of duty to receive the distinguished service award, according to Nuñez.
The department’s Re- cords Unit also received Unit Citation of the Year during the ceremony for transitioning from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Re- porting system that’s been around since the 1920s to the newly mandated National Incident-Based Reporting System. The unit began the arduous task of transitioning systems while training the depart- ment’s staff on the most up-to-date methods of incident reporting.
“Basically, it captures every incident we respond to and properly classifies it. It takes over a year to implement this program with the purchase of software and hardware,” Nuñez said. “It’s quite an endeavor and not an easy thing to do, but our folks were able to do it because they came together as a team and accomplished it.”
Also during the ceremony, Lieutenant Jeff Pridgett was promoted to the rank of Captain, Sgt. Jacob Shumate was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, Officers Dan Powell and Ira Sewell were promoted to the rank of Sergeant and dis- patchers TJ Olivito and Stefanie Farmer were promoted to supervisors.
