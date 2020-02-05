Oro Valley’s largest car show is returning to town next Saturday, February 15 at the Oro Valley Marketplace., 12155 N. Oracle Road.
The annual event features more than 200 of the best classic and antique cars and trucks in Arizona, live music and some of the best BBQ in the West.
The show will exhibit cars and trucks in a variety of styles, and features more than 30 different auto awards, including Best of Show, Best Interior and Best Paint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.