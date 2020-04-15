The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner was unable to determine how Picture Rocks resident Sara Galloway died, according to a report filed Tuesday.
Galloway, 39, who had Down syndrome, was last seen March 21, 2019 in the 10600 block of West Massingale Road. Her remains were found in the desert area northeast of Anthony and Massingale roads on February 12, 2020.
A hiker first found parts of leg bones, and alerted the Pima County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officials recovered additional skeletal remains “consistent in morphology and degree of weathering” to the arm bones. Galloway was later ID’d via dental records.
The search for Galloway lasted weeks, and included several local law enforcement agencies as well as the Department of Homeland Security.
No cause of death was determined and no obvious signs of trauma were found, though a forensic anthropology report indicates that postmortem animal activity took place (as determined by gnawed bones).
